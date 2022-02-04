Rodgers 'can't wait' for Fofana return

Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana's return will be a massive boost for Leicester in the second half of the season.

The 21-year old hasn't featured for the Foxes since fracturing his fibula in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August.

When asked about the defender's return, Rodgers said: "He’s doing terrific. He will look to join with the squad on the week beginning 14 February, which is great news for us.

"He’s working very hard with our medical team and sport scientists and is looking strong. We’ll see where he’s at in that first week and hopefully somewhere in February he will be close to playing.

"You’ve seen what we’ve missed through this season. Those final few pre-season games and especially that Villarreal game you saw his quality and what he gives the team.

"To get that injury for such an important player for us, because of how we play, we like to play with a high line, we like to be aggressive and defend forward and that’s the reason we brought him in.

"So to miss someone of that quality and that personality, even though he’s so young he plays with great maturity. That was a huge blow for us but he’s worked ever so hard and it’s nearly six months to the day since he had his operation.

"For a young player I’ve been really impressed by his mentality and his attitude to his recovery. He’s been super professional and we just can’t wait to have him back with the team again."