Liverpool are preparing to face European champions Chelsea in Sunday's Carabao Cup final with arguably their strongest squad under Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could be missing through injury but, even if the forwards are ruled out, there are still appealing options for Klopp - and that is the big difference between this squad and others since he took charge at Anfield in 2015.

Former Reds defender Stephen Warnock said: "This has to be Klopp's strongest squad he has ever had. They have a squad who can challenge on all fronts."

Do you agree? Is the current Liverpool squad the strongest that Klopp has had at his disposal? Have your say