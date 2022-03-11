Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Wolves on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray are both fit and available to play.

On if the Everton job is bigger than he first thought: "I knew it was challenging. From the beginning it about whether we get the security of Premier League survival."

He said the form at Goodison Park has been important "but we can't rely on it."

His message to Everton fans: "The message, from my point of view, is I'm very much ready for the fight and the challenge."

On if he has a points target in mind: "We shouldn't get too caught up in the end picture. Our focus can only be on the next one."

On academy players, Lampard said: "It's a difficult moment at the minute - it's not the time to be handing out debuts willy-nilly."

With Nathan Patterson, Lampard said it's important to find the right balance, but said "his future will be strong here, there’s no doubt about that".

Lampard said Wolves "will be a tough game for anybody" and Everton must give them the due respect they deserve.

On if his approach will change for Wolves: "It won't be a dramatic change, it'll be an approach we see relevant for the opposition."

