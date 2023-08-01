McInnes on squad strength, Rangers and Viaplay Cup draw
- Published
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes addressed the media ahead of the first league game of the season on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of the Rangers game:
His squad is “significantly stronger” and players are “more than ready” for the new season.
McInnes said his team have a great opening fixture and a chance to show they're capable of beating a side like Rangers.
They're determined to scratch an itch after not managing to beat the Old Firm last season.
The manager is not happy with the Viaplay Cup and seeding aspects after being drawn against holders Celtic… win the group yet not seeded.