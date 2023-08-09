Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton are considering signing Paris St-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, but are yet to make a bid for the France youth international.

Ekitike, 21, joined PSG on loan from Reims in 2022 before the Ligue 1 champions signed him on a permanent deal for £30.6m.

Newcastle United had been looking to sign the player last summer, but a deal could not be agreed, before he went on to join PSG, scoring four goals in 32 appearances.

Reports in France suggest Ekitike has been told by PSG he is surplus to requirements, external and can find a new club.

With Sean Dyche working on a restricted budget, a loan move to Goodison Park is a more viable option at this stage.

However, it remains to be seen whether PSG are open to the idea of letting him leave on a temporary basis or if they prefer a sale.

So far this summer, the Toffees have signed full-back Ashley Young on a free transfer and winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

They are also closing in on a £15m deal for Portugal youth international Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old forward completed both parts of his medical earlier this week and terms have been agreed with both player and club, so it should be officially announced this week.

BBC Sport understands Everton will aim to bring in another striker in addition to Chermiti before the end of the transfer window.