Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

It’s easy to go overboard and let emotions dictate your response after a performance not befitting of a Sunday League fixture, let alone the Premier League.

However, if ever a club needed a wake up call, it was that. Two games into the season and not only was it lacklustre, it was an alarming drop off from the Fulham performance.

The manager used the word "consistency" post-match and that’s exactly what Everton need to find, in order to prevent a repeat of last season.

Given the capitulation as James Tarkowski put it, work needs to be done not only on footballing side, but also the mental aspect of the game.

The mental fragility associated with this side has been a common theme for many years. Sean Dyche has certainly instilled some level of resilience in this set of players, with last season’s survival evidence of that.

It’s important there isn’t any panic. Frustrating as our start to the season has been, it can all turn on one result. That’s the fickle aspect of the sport, but is also more prevalent given the early stages of the season we find ourselves in.

Dyche has a big week ahead. The manager has to put his loyalties aside and select players who are capable.

Now isn’t a time for blind faith.