Full-time: Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth

Bryan Mbuemo's stoppage time equaliser secured a dramatic point for unbeaten Brentford as Bournemouth failed to secure their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola.

Brentford took an early lead through Mathias Jensen's free kick, but Dominic Solanke levelled before the break.

David Brooks' first top flight goal since recovering from Hodgkin's lymphoma then gave the Cherries the lead deep into the second half.

Mbuemo had missed a great chance just after the break with the score level, but made amends three minutes into injury time by grabbing his fourth goal of the season to earn the home side a point.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Brentford fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Bournemouth fans?

Follow all the reaction here