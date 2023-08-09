Rangers 2-1 Servette: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Scotland: "We’ll have to take the win and put in a good performance next week. We were always going to have to do that.

"It was a fantastic start. We played with real energy, we ran forward, gave a lot to the game and created so many chances.

"The reality is at 2-0 it’s a harsh penalty, but it is one, and that’s what VAR is there for.

"Before that, the goalkeeper made two fantastic saves and we had a lot of good opportunities where you can see we’re fine-tuning and we’ll get better over time.

"This is the Champions League, so you know the other team are always dangerous and have good players. The job is only half done.

On what he learned about Servette that will help ahead of the second leg: “Extremely well-coached team, fantastic organisation, the mentality of that team we played against tonight is excellent so this is going to be a hugely tough game.

"It starts again and this is a game where we’re going to have to be at our best.”