Hibernian 3-1 Luzern: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Lee Johnson isn't afraid to level criticism at his own side. "Fatigue makes cowards of us all," he said after the disappointing 3-2 loss to St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season.

He went on to ask some pretty searching questions of his players in the post-match press conference. They answered him tonight, and in some style.

After the Luzern equaliser, tempers boiled over and the Swiss side were lucky not to have two players sent off.

Lithuanian referee Robertas Valikonis was lenient, but Dylan Levitt and Newell weren't. They threw themselves into four challenges in a row, setting the tone for their team-mates.

Hibs weren't willing to settle for a draw. They wanted it more. The crowd fed on it. And now Hibs are favourites to set up a tie with Villa in a few weeks time.