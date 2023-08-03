St Johnstone v Hearts: Pick of the stats

St. Johnstone have lost just one of their last 16 top-flight home games against Hearts (W8 D7), albeit that was the most recent in December 2022 (2-3). They last lost back-to-back such meetings in March 2000.

Hearts won all three of their league meetings with St. Johnstone last season, one of just two sides they had a 100% win ratio against in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership, along with Ross County.

St. Johnstone are winless on the opening day of each of the last five league seasons (D2 L3) since beating Kilmarnock 2-1 in 2017-18. The Saints have scored just one goal in this winless run.

Hearts have won on MD1 of both of their last two Scottish Premiership seasons, 2-1 wins over Celtic in 2021-22 and Ross County last term. However, when playing away from home on the opening matchday of a top-flight season, Hearts have only won one of their last six (D1 L4), beating Hamilton 4-1 in 2018-19.