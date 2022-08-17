As Neal Maupay continues to be linked with Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Salernitana, we asked you whether the Seagulls should cash in or keep the striker for another season.

Here are some of your replies:

Mark: Yes, we are good to sell Maupay who is not quite good enough. I much prefer Trossard and Welbeck.

Dave: Brighton should definitely offload Maupay, providing they have an alternative lined up with the vast sums they accumulated from recent sales. A statement signing would be exciting for fans, but I think that's unlikely as that's not the style of the club. A proven youngster who commands presence, is quick and is physically strong is needed urgently.

Paul: One hundred percent sell Maupay and use the money raised to buy a proven goalscorer. I feel Brighton have needed one for several seasons. We need many more than just eight to 10 goals a season given the chances we make in front of goal. It could also make a huge financial difference in the seasons to come.

David: Bloom is a good businessman who knows when to sell and when to buy. Potter is a great manager, who uses his resources well and will have a plan if Maupay departs. I think Brighton should cash in.

Alan: I think we should sell Maupay but I don't expect us to buy anyone straight away. If there was a player Brighton wanted up front they would already have made a move. This isn't a club that impulse buys.