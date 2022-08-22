There is "a bit of trouble brewing" at West Ham but it's "too early to panic".

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards after the Hammers lost at home to Brighton on Sunday to leave them bottom of the Premier League.

"It is a bad start - there's no sugar-coating it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They've lost to Nottingham Forest and Brighton which, with all due respect, are two clubs the fans and players will be expecting to win against.

"But it's one of those moments where I hope the people making football decisions appreciate the job David Moyes has done to this point. He's raised expectations because of the excellence of his work as a manager.

"They're having a sticky spell but nobody should be manning the panic stations yet."

Listen to full analysis from 32'26 on BBC Sounds