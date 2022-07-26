Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With six summer signings already confirmed, Southampton have almost completed their new-look squad.

However, with their hunt for attacking solutions taking priority, one position that desperately needs sorting before the season starts in less than two weeks seems to have been forgotten.

With Tino Livramento out until the start of 2023, and Romain Perraud yet to feature in pre-season, defender Kyle Walker-Peters is the only trusted full-back in the Southampton squad who's fit.

Yan Valery and Thierry Small can both be seen as alternatives to the problem, but the pair look to be further down the pecking order than Moussa Djenepo, who could be given a new lease of life at the club as a left-wing back.

An attacking option, the 24-year-old is tricky and tireless, but the lack of familiarity in the role could be an easy target for Premier League opponets – especially when facing Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski in the opening game.

With time running out, Southampton must find a natural fit for the role. This could be through an experienced head happy as a back-up, or a young prospect eager to make an impression.

