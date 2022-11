Rangers defenders Leon King and Adam Devine and midfielder Alex Lowry have been called up by Scotland Under-21s for this month's friendly against Iceland.

Jay Hogarth - on loan at Alloa Athletic from Ibrox - is also included and is eyeing a debut along with Lowry and King, while 19-year-old Devine is aiming to add to his single cap.

Fir Park hosts the match on 17 November and entry is for free for all spectators, with no tickets required.