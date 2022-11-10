Brighton's teenage forward Evan Ferguson has been called up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old was on Albion's bench for Wednesday's win at Arsenal in the EFL Cup and has made five appearances for the Seagulls, scoring one goal, since signing from Bohemians in January 2021.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the Republic of Ireland will play Norway on 17 November and Malta three days later.

F﻿erguson played and scored for his national team's under-21 side in their two-legged European Championship play-off defeat by Israel at the end of September.

C﻿heck out the rest of the squad here