Paul: Promising play until Shaw & Doidge came on. The forwards dropped pressure on the Hearts back three and allowed them space and confidence to easily bring the ball into Killie territory. Cameron should have replaced Lafferty and Jones remained on the pitch. It was a draw that felt like a loss. And a bit cliched, but the ref's decisions were shocking.

Thomas: A better performance. Shaw cost us the game twice. Should have lobbed Gordon and gave away the free-kick in the last minute from which Hearts scored the equaliser. Hearts player facing his own goal in the middle of the park going nowhere. Lost a late goal midweek too. Players need to be aware and manage the game in final stages.