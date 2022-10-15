St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

W﻿ith the St Mirren boss coming out and saying "There weren't many in a St Mirren jersey that played to the best of their ability," the match analysis is done for you.

A﻿fter such an impressive start to their league campaign this result will undoubtedly be disappointing, but not neceassarily hard to take.

L﻿acking that crucial touch in front of goal is a theme for most sides throughout the Scottish Premiership, so they're not alone, but they need to find their shooting boots again if they want to remain in the top six never mind top four.

C﻿urtis Main only had three touches in the Killie box, and the team as a whole only had 11, which pretty much sums up their afternoon.