Still a big night for Blues at Ballon d'Or awards
Published
Club of the Year, that’s the tweet. 💙#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/mHU309Xvap— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2021
Jorgi takes bronze in the #BallonDor!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2021
What a fantastic year! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ot8gPP3qWa
We're proud of you, Edou! 💙— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2021
2nd for the #TropheeYachine award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xxTys9GkHm
