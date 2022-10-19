Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I have taken a lot of flak from Liverpool fans recently.

I love it when supporters come out afterwards, like they did after beating Manchester City, and are wise after the event, but then basically admit that, beforehand, they were feeling along the same lines as my prediction.

Still, you couldn't fail to be impressed with the way Liverpool played against City, especially the backline, who were excellent.

There was a period in the second half where the crowd really got up and backed them and Anfield was bouncing again.

I think they will continue in the right direction here, helped by the fact West Ham are so stretched at the back, although I do fancy Gianluca Scamacca to grab a goal for the Hammers.

Mars' prediction: 2-1

