W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at King Power Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

L﻿eicester fans:

M﻿arcel: Decent performance. Deserved three points for sure. Good signs from defence for the first time this season, Wout Faes man of the match. Bit sloppy in midfield and in attack and more is required. If Rodgers isn't sacked by now I reckon he won't for quite some time. Five points from 10 games, shocking.

A﻿lex: Actually can't fault the team for effort. One little break and we'd have scored. A bit of self belief is missing, but this team should be assured of the quality they have. It's all there, we just have to find it.

C﻿hris: Palace were poor, we were the better side but again failed to win. Lacking in confidence, I'm afraid I can't see us beating Leeds either. For whatever reason Rodgers seems to be unable to stop the rot. We have the talent in the squad to be a lot higher in the table, just not the right manager. Please act Top before it's too late.

C﻿rystal Palace fans:

R﻿ichard: Probably the worst overall performance this season. We moved the ball well but had absolutely no bite in attack. Leicester, even though they have a good team, look really short of confidence and were there for the taking. Wilf was completely redundant over on the left, the Foxes did a good job there.

S﻿am: First half ebbed and flowed but we weakened in the second half, partly through needlessly cautious substitutions. We only have two players, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard, who've scored more than one goal this season and neither finished the match. Would've liked to see Michael Olise on for Jordan Ayew to give our most creative front line a chance at unlocking Leicester.

G﻿avin: As Patrick Vieira said: Palace were very flat. A disappointing display. We gave the ball away needlessly, we were second in the majority of duels and lacked urgency. Even though we somehow gained a point, probably our worst performance. However, Vieira very honest in interview.