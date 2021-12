Joe Gelhardt impressed off the bench and was your man of the match, despite Leeds' 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

Gelhardt showed great determination to slide in ahead of Thiago Silva and convert Tyler Roberts' low cross to make it 2-2 late in the game.

The England youth international looked like he had given his side a much-deserved point with his first touch - but it wasn't to be.

