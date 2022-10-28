Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Southampton are another team that I just can't work out. They were brilliant in the second half against Arsenal last week, but the Gunners could have been out of sight by then.

That's pretty typical of Saints though. They are such a patchy side, and it feels like they can't put together a performance over 90 minutes.

Crystal Palace were pretty flat at Everton in their last game but I'm expecting them to be much better back at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha scored home and away for the Eagles against Southampton last season, which might be a sign he will make a difference this time too.

Dapz's prediction: 3-1

