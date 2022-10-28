Innes Cameron is determined to stake his place for a regular start for Kilmarnock in the absence of experienced strikers Kyle Lafferty and Christian Doidge.

Lafferty is serving a 10-game ban for using sectarian language while Doidge remains out with an ankle injury.

Cameron, who spent the bulk of last season on loan at Queen of the South, led the Killie line in the 1-0 Premiership win away at Ross County last weekend and hopes to stay in the team.

"I am just relishing the opportunity," said the 22-year-old. "Obviously it is unfortunate circumstances for others but I have got my opportunity and I just need to try my best and take it.

"The squad is so competitive at the moment, everyone is fighting for their place which is a good thing for everyone, pushing each other on.

"It is about building on what I learned out on loan. It was the best decision I ever made."