Ranieri on Covid cases, lack of training and wanting five subs
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Tuesday’s Premier League match against West Ham United.
Here are the key points:
He has all the players together now after the recent Covid cases but it is the first time in two and a half weeks: "Its a bad moment now. Players can’t train properly. It’s difficult. I hope there are no injuries."
Ranieri is in favour of returning to five substitutes: "In Italy, I was the first to speak about this. Players could be playing every three days. How is it possible?"
Central defender Francisco Sierralta is back in full training and available. Goalkeeper Ben Foster is due to return to training soon.
Watford haven’t played since 10 December, while West Ham have played three games in six days: "I hope it will be an advantage. We want to make a very strong match."
Ranieri said he knows his side need to improve their form: "We have to change our way because it’s not possible to continue. We are in a relegation battle. We must change something."