Aston Villa v Wolves: What does the form show?

Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League games (one lost), as many as they had in their previous 16 in the competition. They’re looking for three consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since June 2020, the third game of which was a 1-0 victory at Villa Park.

Both Aston Villa (8/10) and Wolves (4/5) have scored 80% of their Premier League goals this season in the second half of games, with only Crystal Palace netting a higher share after the interval (88%). However, Wolves have conceded fewer goals after half-time than any other Premier League side this term (1).