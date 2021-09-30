Brighton v Arsenal - Last time out

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A Nicolas Pepe double sealed a 2-0 win for Arsenal over Brighton at the Emirates on the last day of the season back in May.

The Seagulls dominated play in the first half but the Gunners found the breakthrough after the break when Pepe fired home from a Calum Chambers cross.

The Ivorian doubled Arsenal's lead on the hour mark, slotting the ball through the legs of Lewis Dunk and past Robert Sanchez for a clinical finish.

Mikel Arteta's side finished the season with a fifth straight league win and looked set for a European place, only to be denied by north London rivals Tottenham - who clinched a late win against Leicester.

Brighton, meanwhile, finished one place lower than the previous season in 16th but they had guaranteed another year in the top-flight with three games left.