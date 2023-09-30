Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland at McDiarmid Park

This draw will feel like a defeat for St Johnstone as up until the Livingston equaliser they were comfortable and looked to be heading for that elusive first league win of the season.

But life can be cruel when you are languishing at the wrong end of the table, and so it proved again today.

That is now seven games without a victory so far and prior to this game, Steven MacLean spoke about trying to find that winning formula. Well he knows that is something he must discover, and soon, or both he and his team will find themselves in real bother.