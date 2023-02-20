'Real Madrid will be quite happy to think we can play against Liverpool'

Chris Waddle believes Real Madrid won't fear Liverpool when they meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, despite back-to-back wins for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily after Saturday's win over Newcastle, former England winger Waddle said: "Take nothing away from Liverpool’s two goals, they were absolutely terrific finishes. They did what Newcastle have been lacking the past few months with clinical finishing.

"Real Madrid, if they are watching, will be quite happy to think we can play against Liverpool. They are not at their best, they are not closing the ball down enough for me.

"They will be happy with the three points and two great goals, but Liverpool are a long way off the Liverpool we know who won the league and challenged City over those years. They are a million miles away from that at the minute.

"I don’t fancy Liverpool. I can see why they have leaked a lot of goals. They look tired and the way they play is very demanding on the body. They have been playing like that for two, three, four years and you can see a lot of players are feeling the pace.

"He’s going to have to use his squad right until the end of the season. When they are not at it they are not the same tea. They will be delighted with three points, but if Newcastle could have kept 11 mv 11 it would be a different story."

