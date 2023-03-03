'There is no other choice' - Faes says Southampton is must-win game

While Brendan Rodgers didn't want to build Saturday's trip to Southampton up too highly, Foxes defender Wout Faes said it's a "must-win" game.

Speaking about the position Leicester City find themselves in, the defender told BBC Radio Leicester's Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "It’s not good enough at the moment, but we have a massive game at the weekend which we have to win.

"There is no other choice than winning, and we are going to need to react and let’s go for it.

"If everyone looks at the table, you know we have to win. Otherwise they get closer and we want to look up, so it’s three points we have to take.

"It’s not the place you want to be - but it’s like this. It’s all up to us to get out of there. We have 14 games which we can win and we have to prepare like every game is a final.

"We have to stay together and give every game 100%."

When Rodgers was asked if he agreed with Faes' comments, he said: "I don’t think so. It makes it really difficult if you lose that game, but that’s not our intention.

"There is still such a long way to go, but you can’t deny it’s an important game."

