Jonny Evans could return to Leicester's matchday squad for the first time since November after recovering from calf and thigh injuries.

Harvey Barnes has overcome the ankle problem that prompted his substitution against Southampton last week.

Chelsea's Reece James will be absent because of illness, while injured pair Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to miss out.

This weekend will probably come too soon for Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

