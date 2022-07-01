England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the two Tottenham youngsters aiming for glory?

Alfie Devine

Devine became the youngest player and goalscorer at senior level in Tottenham's history when he scored against Marine aged 16 in the FA Cup last season. The midfielder, now 17, has been important to this England team and scored an incredible goal against Austria in the opening group game.

Dane Scarlett

Scarlett, 18, been the first-choice striker at this tournament, starting three of the four games and scoring twice. He was given his Spurs debut by Jose Mourinho in 2021 and is highly thought of at the club. He has England captain Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in front of him, but is predicted to have a bright future.

Meet the rest of the squad

Watch Israel v England on BBC Sport from 18:40 here