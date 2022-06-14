Southampton's new first-team coach Ruben Selles believes he will complement Ralph Hasenhuttl but will bring "different details" to Saints' tactical approach.

"Ralph is a coach that likes to be active with his team, likes to defend really, really high and likes to have a good defensive system to get the ball back as quickly as possible," he told Southampton's official website., external

"I would say we are in the same line but of course with different details and that's why it is going to be good."

The 38-year-old has worked with nine clubs in six countries during his career and thinks his experiences will be of great benefit.

"I know how to adapt quickly to new environments with new people, new players and new culture."

He also has a passion for bringing through a crop of players from a club's academy and worked with youth teams at Valencia and Villarreal.

"I love when you can create an environment with a lot of players from the academy," he added.

"They just need a little bit of love and hard work, a good programme for them, and they can shine."