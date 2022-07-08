We asked what Saints fans are hoping for in pre-season and which players should be given a chance to impress Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Daniel: Hoping to see a bit more flair this season and hoping Nathan Tella can push on from a promising start but stuttering last season. Also can't wait to see what we've bought in Bella-Kotchap who for me is a complete unknown. Still think we need a left-back and a another striker in though.

Tom: Will be interesting to see how involved Lavia is, as it seems he was promised first team opportunities, but we already have Romeu and Diallo in his position. Unless Ralph throws him straight in as he did with Tino? Also would like to see Salisu and Bella-Kotchap start to form a partnership as it's something we've lacked.

Rob: Bringing in youth early is fantastic. Now give them a go in pre-season for a couple of games along with the promising youngsters we already had on the books. But then start putting together your starting eleven so they get a chance to gel.

Matthew: Hopefully our new signings can prove themselves in the pre-season. Must take any good momentum back to the Premier League.