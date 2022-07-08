Chelsea are willing to offer Barcelona full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, plus £51m, to beat Manchester United to the signing of the Spanish giants' 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Metro), external

The Blues remain favourites to sign Raphinha for £55m, with Leeds still waiting on an offer from Barca for the Brazil forward, 25. (Standard), external

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, from Manchester City. (Times - subscription required), external

And Blues boss Thomas Tuchel retains an interest in bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, who are willing to listen to offers. Napoli are also keen on the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are considering giving right-back Reece James a contract extension - even though his current deal runs until June 2025 - to fend off interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid. (i Sport), external

