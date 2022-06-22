Killie fans' views on transfer activity

Tommy: It's difficult to say at the moment. I hope there are many other transfers in the pipeline. The squad as currently constituted is not strong enough for Premiership survival. I hope for the best and fear that will be bottom six survival.

Martin: We have a good spine to the team from top to bottom in [Zach] Hemming, [Ash] Taylor, [Alan] Power, [Rory] McKenzie, [Kyle] Lafferty and wee Fraser [Murray] out wide. We mostly have vast experience and played with or against each other. Two decent full-backs and some more pace and strength up top with a pacey centre-back and I have no doubts about a top-six finish. The club is in a positive place now.

