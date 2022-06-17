We asked what you thought of Nottingham Forest's fixtures for the new season after they were released on Thursday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rossco: Just to see Forest versus some of those names is a dream come true! I think there are some very winnable games throughout September and the beginning of October. We need to do what Brentford did and get some points on the board early. Difficult to say at the moment how it will go as we haven't signed anyone yet.

Brian: That's one hell of an introduction to the Premier league, Newcastle away followed by West Ham at home. Brilliant.

Ben: Quite a challenging opening month of fixtures, but a good lead into September when I believe the Reds can potentially pick up a good return of points (Bournemouth, Leeds and Fulham). Who knows? See what the transfer window brings, it’s an exciting time!

Martin: Let's get this party started!

