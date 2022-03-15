Transfer news: Kane to Old Trafford this summer?
Manchester United are considering a fresh summer move for 28-year-old England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Mirror), external
Kane will have two years left on his contract this summer and a move to Old Trafford could mean potentially linking up with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the Paris Saint-Germain boss is reportedly one of United's targets to become their next boss.
Meanwhile, Leeds United forward Raphinha has gained interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Sportitalia), external