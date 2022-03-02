Confirmed team news: Luton v Chelsea
- Published
Dan Potts comes in as captain of Luton and is joined by Peter Kioso in a back five, while Luke Berry returns in midfield for the Hatters and Admiral Muskwe starts up front.
Luton Town XI: Steer; Kioso, Burke, Lockyer, Potts, Bell; Berry, Osho; Mendes Gomes; Muskwe, Cornick.
Substitutes: Isted, Bree, Naismith, Hylton, Snodgrass, Clark, Campbell, Thorpe, Jerome.
Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Chelsea as the Blues make nine changes to the side that began their Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.
Only Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount keep their place, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner starting in attack for Thomas Tuchel's visitors.
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Rudiger, Kenedy; Niguez, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount; Werner, Lukaku.
Substitutes: Mendy, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Barkley, James, Williams, Vale, Hall.