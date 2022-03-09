With Everton hovering perilously close to the relegation zone, we have been asking you to send in your thoughts on the Toffees' fight to stay in the Premier League.

Here are some of your comments:

Scott: As a life-long Everton fan, and remembering back to the 90s when they were in the relegation zone coming to the very last game against Wimbledon, that team never stopped trying. As for what is happening now, it is unfair to put the blame at Frank Lampard or even Rafa Benitez. The problems began going back to Roberto Martinez, and the players bought up to now.

Bob: Absolutely abysmal, gutless. No pride and no fight.

JayC: Deeply worried about Everton’s position. No evidence of any real fight in the side and no penetration or goals up front. Newcastle game is a must win, but how likely is that? Come back the ‘dogs of war’ - all is forgiven!

Vincent: I never thought I would say this, but after being an avid supporter of Everton, I cannot bear to watch them, and have difficulty listening to matches on Radio Merseyside. There seems to be no energy and commitment from some of the senior players. The standard of their professionalism is below what you would expect in the Premier League, or possibly the Championship.

Everton fans - keep sending us your comments on how the club can stop the decline this season