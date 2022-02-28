Can Liverpool win it all?

Liverpool overcame Chelsea in a tense Carabao Cup final, winning 11-10 on penalties.

It marks the first silverware of the domestic season and Liverpool's ninth League Cup in total.

The Reds are still firmly in the race for the title, sitting just six points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

In the Champions League they hold the initiative after beating Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.

And later this week they face Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

So the question is - do you think Liverpool could do the quadruple? Let us know your thoughts