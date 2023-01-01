Hearts v Hibernian: Pick of the stats
Only Kyogo Furuhashi (14) has scored more Scottish Premiership goals this season than Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland (13). Shankland’s goals have been worth 12 points to his side, the most by any player in this season’s top-flight.
Hearts have only lost one of their last eight Scottish Premiership meetings with rivals Hibernian (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in five such games (W2 D3) since a 0-2 defeat in December 2019.
Hibernian have lost their opening league match of three of the last four calendar years (W1), including both of their last two (v Livingston in 2021 and Celtic in 2022).
This will be the first time Hearts’ and Hibernian’s first Scottish Premiership game of a calendar year has come against one another since 2014, when Hibs won 2-1 under Terry Butcher.