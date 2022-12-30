Rangers supporters get three stands for St Johnstone cup tie

St Johnstone have announced that visiting Rangers supporters will be given three stands for next month's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at McDiarmid Park.

Saints fans will be in the main stand on 21 January, with the match kicking off at 17:30 GMT.

Saints said: "All our season ticket holders will be given a priority window to purchase main stand tickets for the game and details for this will be announced next week.

"All ticket sales for the visiting support areas of the ground will be handled only by Rangers FC.

"Ahead of this announcement, talks have been held with some of our supporter groups to explain why we have taken the steps we have for this particular match.

"We realise these arrangements will inconvenience some of our supporters and apologise for this but we look forward to a healthy backing from the main stand as we have enjoyed on similar such occasions in the past."