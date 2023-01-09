Stick or twist with Hammell? Your views

We asked you for your views following Motherwell's home defeat against Hibernian.

Here's what you had to say...

Gordon: Don’t blame Hammell - he needs at least a chance to rebuild in the summer no matter what division we are in. We have players who may work hard, but are not Premiership players. We are also unlucky with our long term injury list. Need a defensive midfielder in front of back four and McKinstry or Tierney alongside Van Veen.

Andrew: When Steven Hammell was appointed, according to the board he was the "outstanding candidate " for the job. What an 'outstanding error of judgement' this was, partly in consideration he had never managed at a senior level previously. No doubt the board will hide behind their 'outstanding ineptitude' as the club slide further into the mire.