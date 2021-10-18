BBC Sport

Norwich 0-0 Brighton: The pick of the stats

  • Norwich’s haul of two points from their first eight league games of a season is their worst-ever tally at this stage of a league campaign.

  • Since their maiden Premier League season in 2017-18, Brighton have been involved in 19 goalless draws, five more than any other side in that time.

  • Norwich’s last two Premier League games have ended goalless, with the Canaries registering back-to-back clean sheets in the competition for the first time since March 2016.