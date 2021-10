Club Bruges v Man City: Confirmed team news

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet starts in goal for Club Bruges. Scotland international defender Jack Hendry is in defence.

Club Bruges XI: Mignolet, Mata, Hendry, N'Soki, Sobol, Sowah, Rits, Balanta, Lang, Vanaken, De Ketelaere.

Subs: Maouassa, Ricca, Izquierdo, Vormer, van der Brempt, Dost, Mechele, Mbamba, Lammens.

Ederson returns in goal for Manchester City in one of four changes from the 2-0 win against Burnley.

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish also come back into the first XI.

Ederson travelled straight to Belgium after international duty with Brazil along with Gabriel Jesus, who is on the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer.