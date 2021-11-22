Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The rumours were true - both in-form striker Rodrigo (foot) and top-scoring winger Raphinha (illness) were the latest to add to Leeds' injury pile-on as fans groaned before kick-off at Tottenham.

Many feared the worst but a rejigged side produced one of the best halves of the season as coach Marcelo Bielsa tasked Kalvin Phillips with shackling Harry Kane and 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt with leading the line on his first Premier League start.

Dan James' first goal for the club was just reward for United, who flew at Spurs until the last half hour, when Bielsa admitted he could not resolve the problem of the hosts' midfield managing "the ball better and improving their forwards by giving them the ball in better conditions".

Bielsa did not ignore the effect of losing his most talented players, but he felt the fact his starting XI more than held their own for a large swathe of the game diminished any argument to say their absence was decisive.

It still seemed a tad harsh that Spurs came away with a victory. You wonder if the vehement gesturing to whip up the hitherto silent home crowd by new boss Antonio Conte, once the lead had been taken, was a reflection of his half-time team talk.

Whatever was said, Spurs responded and put United on the back foot to end their three-match unbeaten run.