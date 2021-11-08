Both managers will be happy with a point

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said his side created "double the amount of danger" Leicester did.

Hard to disagree with that. On the face of it Leeds were the better of the two sides, they had more shots and more possession. The game was mostly played in Leicester's half.

But for all their opportunities, Leeds’ forwards never looked like scoring a second. Only Raphinha seemed to have that clinical quality.

Leicester soaked up their opponent’s pressure and thought they’d taken the lead in the second half, only for Ademola Lookman to see his goal ruled out for offside.

Both managers would have taken a point before this game. Neither seemed too aggrieved at full-time.