Man Utd prepare to cut price for Sancho sale
- Published
Manchester United are willing to sell England winger Jadon Sancho, who they bought for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, in a cut-price deal in January. (Star), external
Meanwhile, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Norway and Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old valued at around £30m. (Express), external
Finally, United players are still angry at the treatment of former goalkeeper David de Gea, after the 32-year-old Spaniard was allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Sun), external