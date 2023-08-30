Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

The last time I stepped foot in Kenilworth Road, we had just overturned a play-off semi-final against Sunderland. On Tuesday night, as I walked up to the old ground, I was astonished by the changes to the surface of this grand stadium.

The facelift - albeit not completely finished - has enhanced the matchgoing experience significantly, with new concession stands and refreshment offerings available around the ground now.

Old favourites have been rehoused into the impressive new concession stand complex, and among these concessions there are now a variety of ales, lagers and other beverages, as opposed to the previously meagre offerings.

Stepping into my usual seat, I completely forgot to check out the new Bobbers Stand facing me.

I had to double take because, although supporters have been tracking its progress through drone footage and cheeky snaps through gaps in the doors along Beech Path, when gazing upon it in its glory, it is truly staggering to think what our board of directors has managed to pull off in just 12 weeks.

So much has changed, but Kenilworth Road still retains the same feeling it always did. Now it’s ready to welcome West Ham United for its Premier League debut on Friday evening.