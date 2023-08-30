Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Defeat at Manchester United on Saturday shouldn't overshadow the achievement of Reds striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigeria international broke Stan Collymore's 1994-95 record of Nottingham Forest players scoring in consecutive Premier League matches, as he stretched his run to nine goals from his last seven top flight games. And his impressive run in front of goal is being combined with strong, physical, holding-up play attributes – causing defenders all sorts of problems. The £17m or so Forest paid just over a year ago is paying dividends for the Reds, with the striker heading the leading-scorers list in the early part of the season.

He will tell you, though, that he'd rather have points for the team than goals, though ideally both. You can argue a case that they could have more on the board than the three they've got from their solitary home game so far.

Awoniyi's goal got Forest off to a flyer at Old Trafford at the weekend, and when Willy Boly doubled the lead on four minutes, fans could scarcely believe their eyes. United's comeback, Forest claim, was aided by referee Stuart Attwell – in charge of a Forest game for the first time since May 2021, when he apologised to Steve Cooper after getting a potentially game-changing decision wrong. The club have officially complained to PGMOL after Attwell's latest performance – largely because of his decision to send off Joe Worrall. Whether that complaint will do them any good remains to be seen at the time of writing.

Right or wrong decision, Forest lost at Old Trafford – meaning their quest for a first away win since January takes them to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge – a third away game out of four so far this season. The start away from home always looked ridiculously difficult – Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City the first four - but Forest, with Awoniyi firing, have troubled both Arsenal and United, while two of Awoniyi's goals in his current run came AT Chelsea last season.

Performances are improved on the road, away goalscoring is up [their third away goal last season came on 21 January], now the target is to turn that into points, however big the challenge.